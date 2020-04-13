Power outages, downed trees reported in SWGA counties in Monday’s severe weather event

SOUTHWEST, Ga. (WALB) - A number of power outages and downed trees have been reported as a squall line of severe weather moves through the WALB viewing area.
Georgia Power is reporting 13 power outages in Americus. The outages are affecting approximately 1,836 customers.
In Tifton, Georgia Power is reporting 11 power outages that are affecting 1,116 customers.
Mitchell EMC is reporting 2,046 outages.
There have been reports of downed trees as the weather moves through the viewing area.
Berrien County:
In Berrien County, a tree was downed on a roadway and a vehicle ran into it. Officials said there were no injuries reported. There are also reports of some debris and power lines down.
Clay County:
Downed trees and powerlines have been reported in Clay County.
Grady County:
A few downed trees were reported across roads but the trees are about to be cleared. Crews are working on getting roads back open and cleaned up.
Lee County:
A downed tree on a power line and downed trees across Lumpkin and Smithville roads have been reported in Lee County.
Quitman County:
A downed tree on a power line along Highway 82 in Quitman County has been reported.
Randolph County:
Downed trees have been reported in Randolph County.
Sumter County:
There are reports a tree on a house in the 1000 block Westwide Drive and powerlines down. There were several trees downed across several roads but they are already cleared.
Terrell County:
There are reports of downed powerlines in Sasser, Parrott and half of Dawson. There were also reports of downed trees, and some have been cleared and the county is working to clear the rest. Officials said power should be restored within the next few hours.
Wilcox County:
There was only one report of a downed tree on Double Run Road, and crews are working to clear it.
Worth County:
Trees downed and blocking the road at Highway 256 and Seabrook Drive have been reported. Downed trees blocking Jewel Crowe Road and Blue Springs Road were also reported.
This is a developing story. If more damage or power outages are reported as the severe weather moves through the area, we will provide updates.
