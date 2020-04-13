Phoebe Putney gives newest Corona stats on Monday

“We continue to analyze our COVID-19 data daily to help determine trends. The number of daily new COVID patients requiring hospitalization reached a high point of 44 on April 1st. We have not approached that number since, but we continue to see a significant number of additional patients every day, and many of them are critically ill when they arrive at our emergency centers. The COVID-19 public health crisis is not going away anytime soon in southwest Georgia, and we know we must be prepared to care for COVID-19 patients for months to come,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System Chief Executive Officer.