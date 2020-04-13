Phoebe Putney gives newest Corona stats on Monday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As of noon Monday, these were all Phoebe-related COVID-19 test results:
- Total Positive Results – 1,851
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 54
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 10
- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 143
- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center - 25
- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total Patients Awaiting Test Results – 112
- Total Negative Results – 3,170
- Total Patients Recovered – 943
Since Friday, Phoebe received 473 test results throughout the health system. That number includes 356 negative results and 117 positives, including five additional deaths of positive COVID-19 patients.
“We continue to analyze our COVID-19 data daily to help determine trends. The number of daily new COVID patients requiring hospitalization reached a high point of 44 on April 1st. We have not approached that number since, but we continue to see a significant number of additional patients every day, and many of them are critically ill when they arrive at our emergency centers. The COVID-19 public health crisis is not going away anytime soon in southwest Georgia, and we know we must be prepared to care for COVID-19 patients for months to come,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System Chief Executive Officer.
For updated information on COVID-19, visit www.phoebehealth.com/coronavirus and www.cdc.gov.
