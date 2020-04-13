PCOM South Georgia donates $5,000 to United Way of Colquitt County

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM) of South Georgia is helping local feeding programs in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
PCOM has donated $5,000 to the United Way of Colquitt County’s COVID-19 Relief Fund to help local feeding programs.
Executive Director, Joanne Jones, told us she believes this was the best way to help their community during these uncertain times.
"All these kids are out of class and many of them were in the feeding programs for the schools. And we saw all of that going on and we thought how can we help? If we can’t help serve, we could help with at least a monetary donation,” said Jones.
United Way leaders said they’re splitting these funds between the Colquitt County Food Bank and the Boys & Girls Club of Moultrie/Colquitt County.
Both food programs have seen a significant increase in the number of families they’re serving.
Colquitt County Food Banks have served an additional 800 meals between January and March, compared to last year.
The Boys & Girls Club serves almost 1,000 more meals per day.
Jones said many of her students have been part of a Boys & Girls Club.
“Our students have had experience with the Boys & Girls Club of where ever they grew up. And were members of the Boys & Girls Club when they were a youth, and had the advantages of that. And we knew the United Way supports that and we knew that was a great way to give back,” said Jones.
United Way said they’ll continue to help address current emergency needs during the spread of the virus.
