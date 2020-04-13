Montgomery native, NFL star Tarvaris Jackson killed in crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A former Alabama State University football player and quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks has died in a single-vehicle crash.
Tarvaris Dandre Jackson, 36, died Sunday night in a crash just outside Montgomery, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials.
The crash happened around 8:50 p.m. on Pike Road near Antioch Lane, seven miles south of Montgomery. Carswell said Jackson was killed when the 2012 Chevrolet Camaro he was driving left the roadway, struck a tree and then overturned.
Jackson was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead, Carswell added.
Jackson was drafted in the second round by the Minnesota Vikings in 2006, and played for the Vikings, Seattle Seahawks and Buffalo Bills. He earned a Super Bowl ring playing with the Seattle Seahawks in 2014. During his 10 years in the league he had 45 career touchdowns.
After the NFL, Jackson coached for a time with ASU before joining the Tennessee State Football staff as a quarterback’s coach in 2019.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Jackson family during this tragic time,” Alabama State Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Jennifer Lynne Williams said. “He affected so many in this community with his willingness to serve and teach the game of football to the youth in Montgomery. He impacted so many lives in and around Alabama State and the city of Montgomery. A humble young man, he will be truly missed and will be remembered as one of the true legends of Alabama State football.”
The Montgomery native and graduate of Sidney Lanier High School leaves behind wife, Lakitta Jackson, and three children: Tarvaris, Takayla and Tyson.
