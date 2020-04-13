Montgomery native, NFL star Tarvaris Jackson killed in crash

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Jackson family during this tragic time,” Alabama State Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Jennifer Lynne Williams said. “He affected so many in this community with his willingness to serve and teach the game of football to the youth in Montgomery. He impacted so many lives in and around Alabama State and the city of Montgomery. A humble young man, he will be truly missed and will be remembered as one of the true legends of Alabama State football.”