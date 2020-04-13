Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Tiger Woods slipped on the green jacket again on the second Sunday in April. On this day, however, he wasn't at Augusta National. Woods got emotional while watching the conclusion of last year's Masters. CBS re-aired the final round because the Masters has been postponed until November because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Network host Jim Nantz talked to Woods via video earlier in the week. Woods' commentary was part of the re-airing. The emotions came when Woods talked about what it meant for his kids to watch, especially the hug with his mother.