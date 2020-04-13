Governor Kemp issues State of Emergency for storm damage

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, Governor Brian Kemp declared a statewide state of emergency following severe storm damage across Georgia over the last twenty-four hours.
“We are praying for those who lost loved ones overnight and the families dealing with severe storm damage. In coordination with private-sector partners, multiple state agencies - including the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, Department of Public Safety, Department of Natural Resources, Department of Transportation, and Georgia Forestry Commission - are working hard to restore power, clear debris, and provide necessary assistance to families across the state,” said Governor Kemp. “This morning, I also spoke with FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor, and I greatly appreciate his offer of federal assistance as we work to rebuild and recover from these storms.”
As of early this morning, 177,000 Georgians were without power. Overnight, there were forty tornado warnings issued across the state.
