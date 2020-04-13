Ga. Power reports a number of power outages, downed trees reported in SWGA counties

SOUTHWEST, Ga. (WALB) - A number of power outages and downed trees have been reported as a squall line of severe weather moves through the WALB viewing area.
Georgia Power is reporting 13 power outages in Americus. The outages are affecting approximately 1,836 customers.
In Tifton, Georgia Power is reporting 11 power outages that are affecting 1,116 customers.
There have been reports of downed trees as the weather moves through the viewing area.
A downed tree on a power line has been reported in Lee County.
A downed tree on a power line along Highway 82 in Quitman County has been reported.
Trees have been downed in Randolph and Clay counties.
This is a developing story. If more damage or power outages are reported as the severe weather moves through the area, we will provide updates.
