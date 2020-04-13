Ga. National Guard continues the fight against COVID-19 in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia National Guard continues, for the fourth week in their deployment, to support the fight against COVID-19 across the state.
A major goal is to protect those in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
General Tom Carden said in an exclusive interview with WALB’s Jim Wallace that the Guard is “at war” against an enemy attacking our state.
Major General Tom Carden is the Adjutant General of Georgia’s Department of Defense. He stands by the Governor at his media conferences, showing how big a role the National Guard is challenged in the war against COVID-19.
“We can’t see what we are fighting, but what we have learned about this virus is it’s somewhat of a bully. The virus finds it’s way to the elderly and the infirmed,” said Carden.
Gov. Brian Kemp said during a press conference Monday afternoon that there are at least 80 nursing homes or long-term care facilities with confirmed COVID-19 cases.
That’s why the National Guard now has 1,000 soldiers and airmen working on infection control teams.
Kemp reported they have cleaned at least 229 elderly or care facilities.
“When you look at what your National Guard is doing. We are out there with our infection control teams working in nursing homes across the state, to bend the odds in their favor of surviving from COVID 19 in the nursing homes,” Carden said.
National Guard troops are also now handling the entrances of 21 hospitals across the state, and working in 10 food distribution centers across the state.
General Carden says they are looking for any gaps where they can take on new duties in the war against COVID-19.
“We’ve adapted to this fight and we are going to continue to adapt to it. So I think we are going to change when the enemy changes. And we are going to take the fight to the enemy.”
I asked General Carden if he had any doubts about winning this war against COVID 19 in Georgia, and he said “absolutely not.”
