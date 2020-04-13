DCSS votes to allow students to claim 27-week mark grades as final

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, the Dougherty County School Board voted in a virtual meeting to allow students to claim the grades they had when Georgia schools were closed by the Gov. Brian Kemp.
Superintendent Kenneth Dyers says that was the 27-week mark, when teachers conclude new instruction, and begin final review and reinforcement.
Dyer said the board wants to be sensitive to the coronavirus pandemic that has hit this community so hard.
Dyer said there are around 80 family members dead and hundreds sick, and the board does not want to add stress onto students and families with more school requirements.
If a parent or student does not want to accept the grade at 27 weeks, they can complete additional requirements to improve that score.
If seniors have completed all their 23 credits needed, they will be allowed to graduate.
