Counselor shares tips to improve your mental health during quarantine

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -One South Georgia mental health counselor is taking on more patients amid the COVID-19 crisis. They’re working to lower stress and anxiety as being stuck indoors all day can be challenging for many.
Whether you're working from home, unemployed or a parent trying to keep your kids busy, Nova Counseling has some advice for you.
Dr. Tracy Knighton first recommends building a routine and staying active.
“I want to stress to parents the importance of getting your kids on a schedule. They are used to rules and rituals, routines," Dr. Knighton said. “Make sure you are following through it as a parent. It helps your anxiety, your stress level to know you have a routine in place.”
According to Knighton, inactivity does not help your mental health. She suggests the following:
- Go outside, get some sun and fresh air.
- Take a walk and exercise.
- Eat fresh fruits and vegetables as much as you can to help your body.
- Clean your house and declutter.
- Put your phone down, don’t stay on social media or watch the news all day.
“Try to make sure that you laugh. Find something funny. Laughter is good for the soul," Dr. Knighton said.
Staying home does not mean you’re alone. Reach out to family and friends that you haven’t spoken too.
We are in this together.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.