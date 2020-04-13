Colquitt Regional Medical Center overcoming coronavirus challenges

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Hospitals across the country continue to aim and overcome coronavirus’s challenges.
Colquitt Regional Medical Center CEO, Jim Matney, told us their greatest challenge has been the delay in test results.
"Friday, we ended up getting rapid testing which allowed us to get some of our inpatients tested. The good thing about it is, it seems like our testing is getting better. We were waiting up to 5 to 6 days and now we’re waiting about 48 hours to get our results back,” said Matney.
He said this minimal delay allows their staff to more accurately treat their patients, which means less PPE is wasted on non-positive patients.
Matney said they’re doing all they can to protect their staff and patients during this COVID-19 pandemic.
"Anybody that was over 65 or in a high-risk group that could potentially be harmed from this exposure we actually sent them home and tried to get them to work from home,” said Matney.
He said those employees will likely remain home until the end of April, with full pay.
Matney told us it’s humbling to see the amount of protective gear they’ve received from the community.
“It’s been so rewarding to be a healthcare worker because the community and the nation as a whole have really expressed their appreciate and support for all of us,” said Matney.
As of Sunday, 704 patients have been tested for coronavirus at Colquitt Regional, 113 have tested positive.
Matney told us they’re seeing less positive cases across the county, because everyone is coming together to flatten the curve of coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.