Coffee Co. family suffers home damage after severe overnight storm

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A Coffee County family spent Monday morning trying to salvage what they could from an overnight storm.
Not much is left of their Maple Lane home.
“We got halfway maybe right through here through this little area here and both of us, and it kind of shook us and he fell and I fell,” said Sabrina Thompson.
Thompson and her family said they barely escaped last night severe storm.
“We only notice at the moment that our roof was gone, we didn’t really notice anything else until we came back. It was a devastating thing to see. I thought more was gone. I thought our life was gone, to be honest," said Thompson.
As the strong winds ripped through Thompson’s home, glass shattered throughout the living room, and her daughters’ room was destroyed.
“This is my little girl’s first thing when she seen it. She said, mama, my playroom is gone and it will break your heart cause they don’t know exactly what happened,” said Thompson.
Sabrina and her husband said they are fortunate that their other daughter was not home at the time.
“If she was here, we wouldn’t have guaranteed we would have been able to get her so it was really devastating at the moment to think one of my children if they were here wouldn’t have been saved,” said Thompson.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.