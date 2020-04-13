Arrest made in Valdosta homicide

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department (VPD) announced Monday that Tonya Alexander, 33, of Valdosta is charged with killing Sherrod Leonard, 35, Saturday in Valdosta.
On Saturday, at approximately 10:53 p.m., officers and Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to a home in the 2400 block of Bemiss Road, for a 911 call about a shooting.
Officers found Leonard dead, with apparent gunshot wounds to his body.
Detectives have identified a person of interest in this case, and the case is an isolated incident.
Through a thorough investigation, they determined that Alexander and Leonard were at a party when they got involved in an altercation. During the altercation, Alexander shot Leonard.
Alexander was taken into custody immediately on the scene by the responding officers, and was later taken to Lowndes County Jail on the following charges:
- Felony murder
- Aggravated assault
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
“I am proud of the quick response of our officers who were able to get the offender into custody quickly, along with the thorough investigative work of our detectives," said VPD Chief Leslie Manahan. "The assistance that we received from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia State Patrol with crowd control, is a great example of teamwork between the agencies.”
WALB has reached out for a copy of Alexander’s mugshot.
