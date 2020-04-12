Restaurant operator shares testimony during coronavirus pandemic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The operator of Eggs Up Grill said he has relied on faith and God to remain open during this time.
“Typically on a weekend, I have 19 employees working and now on the weekend I now only have about 4 or 5," said operator Michael McNeal.
McNeal said the restaurant industry has been impacted heavily by the coronavirus.
“The amount of people working, the amount of people getting income, the amount of people being able to work and provide for their family to provide food," said McNeal.
Michael said he tried to find ways to stay open and provide, not only for his family, but for his staff. With the help of local organizations and churches, he is now able to do that.
“We have been able to provide 1,443 meals to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital through these different groups and individuals. God has provided in two forms. God had provided a way for me to remain open and has provided meals for Phoebe employees,” said McNeal.
McNeal wants everyone in the community to know that his faith in God has reminded him that everyone can and will get through this pandemic.
“He reminded me during that in that time in Albany, in the most recent days and in the past couple of years, we have been through tornadoes, we have been through hurricanes and know we are going through this virus and we have always come out stronger and better after each time that we have gone through this," said McNeal.
Michael said he hopes to remain open and will continue to have faith that God will him and his staff through this.
