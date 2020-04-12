Quitman Co. offers shelter ahead of severe weather

GEORGETOWN, Ga. (WALB) - Quitman County Schools and the Georgetown-Quitman County EMA are offering shelter to residents ahead of severe weather on Sunday night leading into early Monday morning.
The Quitman County Elementary School gym will open for shelter Sunday night at 10 p.m.
County officials are enforcing a few rules while being in the shelter:
- Social distancing will be enforced.
- Everyone will be required to remain in their designated areas.
- Bring your own pillows, blankets, sleeping bags or any other items needed to ensure your comfort.
- They are requesting that everyone bring some sort of face covering.
- Pets are not allowed.
- Bring food, water and snacks.
