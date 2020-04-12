Mitchell Co. business creates mask clips for healthcare workers

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) -A small business is stepping up and during their part in helping frontline health care workers protect themselves during the coronavirus pandemic.
A small family-owned business, called Whigham Ranch in Mitchell County are making mask clips. The purpose of mask clips is to ensure the mask goes behind the head and keep the elastic off the frontline health care workers.
Jamie Whigham and her husband Philip got feedback from people about how uncomfortable it is wearing the mask on a normal basis. So they decided to ease the comfort.
There is also something special about the mask. The two engraved a cross in the center of the clips.
“It is just a reminder for everybody to keep going front and center and you can always go to the cross and that is really the message behind have the cross there you know keeping the health care workers safe,” said Whigham.
To order masks clips, you can reach put to Whigham Ranch on their Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.