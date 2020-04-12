Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Officials said coyote sighting were on the rise in North Carolina but that may be because more residents are at home. A Wildlife Resources Commission press release said increase sighting were due to changes in residents behavior because of the new coronavirus. The release said since people were home, the opportunity to see the animals has increased. The release also said coyotes may be venturing out because people weren’t outside. Coyotes naturally stay away from people if possible but sightings typically peak in May while coyotes raise their young. The release said residents should “deter” coyotes from coming too close by making the animal uncomfortable.