Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA
Georgia coronavirus cases surpass 12,000
ATLANTA (AP) — The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Georgia has now surpassed 12,000, with the death toll at 432. The state Department of Public Health reported an additional 400 cases and seven deaths on Saturday. The total number of cases now stands at over 12,250. Roughly 20% of those patients are hospitalized. Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a statewide stay-at-home order lasting through the end of April, but houses of worship are still allowed to hold services as long as congregants remain 6 feet apart.
CIVIL RIGHTS SITES-GRANTS
South getting largest share of grants for civil rights sites
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Southern states that were once the epicenter of the civil rights struggle are getting the largest share of federal grant money meant to preserve sites linked to the movement. The National Park Service says more than $14 million will go to 51 projects in 20 states and the District of Columbia. Alabama is getting the largest amount, $3.5 million. Most of the money will go to repair and restore historic black churches. That includes Birmingham's 16th Street Baptist Church, where four girls died in a bombing. Other Deep South states including Georgia, Louisiana and South Carolina are also getting money.
AP-GA-VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA
Georgia's Kemp urges parishioners to worship from home
ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp is urging Georgians to participate in religious services online or by phone ahead of Easter Sunday because of the coronavirus pandemic. Kemp has issued a statewide stay-at-home order lasting through the end of April. But houses of worship are still allowed to hold services as long as congregants remain 6 feet apart. At least one church in Georgia has vowed to buck social distancing requirements. At least 425 people in the state have died and over 2,400 have been hospitalized by the virus. Kemp says people who go to in-person services “risk exposure to coronavirus.”
SEVERE WEATHER
Easter tornado threat poses safety dilemma during pandemic
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The threat of strong tornadoes on Easter is posing a double-edged safety dilemma for Deep South communities deciding how to protect themselves during the coronavirus pandemic. Forecasters say an outbreak of severe thunderstorms with powerful twisters is likely Sunday from Louisiana through the Tennessee Valley. More than 4.5 million people live in the area where dangerous weather is most likely, including Birmingham, Alabama, and Jackson, Mississippi. While churches generally aren't holding indoor services, some plan drive-in worship in vehicles, which aren't safe during tornadoes. Some communities have waffled on whether to open storm shelters because of the virus threat.
UNIVERSITY SYSTEM-TUITION
University System of Georgia: No tuition hikes next year
ATLANTA (AP) — Students attending schools in the University System of Georgia will see no tuition increases next school year if the board approves the recommendation. Students would pay the same rates at all 26 institutions as they do now for the current 2019-20 academic year, under the proposal announced Thursday. The Board of Regents is scheduled to meet Tuesday to sign off on no tuition changes for the 2020-21 academic year.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA
Georgia sees unemployment claims triple in virus lockdown
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Unemployment continues to surge in Georgia during the coronavirus pandemic, with state officials saying they processed more unemployment claims in the latest full week than they saw during all of 2019. The Georgia Department of Labor reported Thursday that it processed more than 390,000 claims from jobless workers during the week-long period that ended Saturday. That's almost triple the record-breaking 133,800 claims seen a week earlier. State Labor Commissioner Mark Butler says his agency paid out more than $41 million in unemployment benefits to Georgia residents last week. Most of the latest claims were from workers who lost jobs in the food service and travel lodging sectors.
TRUMP-TVA PRESIDENT
Federal utility board backs CEO under Trump's fire for pay
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — The board of a federal utility is criticizing “ill-informed opinions” about how much their organization’s top executive gets paid after President Donald Trump blasted the salary level as “ridiculous.” According to the Chattanooga Times Free Press, Tennessee Valley Authority board chairman Skip Thompson sent a memo to the utility’s more than 10,000 employees and contractors Thursday defending the board’s decision to pay CEO Jeff Lyash an $8.1 million compensation package. Trump appoints the TVA board. He suggested he could reduce the CEO’s salary in a coronavirus-related infrastructure bill. TVA does not receive federal taxpayer funding and serves 10 million ratepayers in seven southeastern states.
CONTRACTOR CITED-WORKER DEATH
Georgia contractor cited after worker falls to death
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (AP) — Officials said a Georgia construction company was fined around $170,000 after a worker fell to his death at the Interstate-285/Georgia 400 interchange. A press release said Martin-Pinero Construction was cited by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration for exposing employees to fall hazards. Leoniso Sandoval was working on the interchange’s improvement project when he fell on Feb. 13 and suffered fatal injuries. The agency said Martin-Pinero failed to ensure workers used a horizontal lifeline system and failed to provide fall protection training or conduct regular job site instructions. It’s unclear whether the contraction company could be reached for comment.