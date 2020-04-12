Homicide investigation underway in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one man dead Saturday night.
The call came in around 10:53 p.m.
Officers said they responded to the 2400 block of Bemiss Road. When they arrived at the scene, a 35-year-old victim was found dead with gunshot wounds to his body.
Detectives said they have identified a person of interest in this case, and the case is an isolated incident.
This is a developing story. We will continue to update as more information comes in.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.