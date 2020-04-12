Homicide investigation underway in Valdosta

By Kim McCullough | April 12, 2020 at 11:18 AM EDT - Updated April 12 at 11:18 AM

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one man dead Saturday night.

The call came in around 10:53 p.m.

Officers said they responded to the 2400 block of Bemiss Road. When they arrived at the scene, a 35-year-old victim was found dead with gunshot wounds to his body.

Detectives said they have identified a person of interest in this case, and the case is an isolated incident.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as more information comes in.

