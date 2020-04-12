FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY in effect overnight through Monday AM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A First Alert Weather Day is in effect overnight through Monday morning. The main threats are damaging winds up to 70 mph, tornadoes and large hail. A strong tornado cannot be ruled out. The severe weather time frame is from 2 a.m. - 11 a.m. Monday morning. Stay weather aware and please have several ways to receive warnings while you sleep. We’ll have the very latest tonight on WALB News 10.