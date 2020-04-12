FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY in effect overnight through Monday AM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A First Alert Weather Day is in effect overnight through Monday morning. The main threats are damaging winds up to 70 mph, tornadoes and large hail. A strong tornado cannot be ruled out. The severe weather time frame is from 2 a.m. - 11 a.m. Monday morning. Stay weather aware and please have several ways to receive warnings while you sleep. We’ll have the very latest tonight on WALB News 10.
Morning severe storms will give way to a clearing sky on Monday. Highs will generally warm into the low to mid 80s. Isolated shower and storm chances return by Tuesday afternoon. Otherwise, mostly sunny with highs will warm into the low to mid 80s.
Rain chances linger into Wednesday morning with highs in the mid 70s. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s on Thursday. Mostly cloudy on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Higher rain chances arrive by next weekend. Scattered showers are possible with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
