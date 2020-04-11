Reports: Two ICE detainees in Stewart Co. test positive for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two Immigrations and Customs Enforcement detainees at the Stewart Detention Center have tested positive for COVID-19, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The AJC reports that a 34-year-old man from Honduras and a 28-year-old man from Bangladesh have contracted the virus.
ICE says that positive test results were received Thursday.
This news comes after two employees at the Stewart Detention Center tested positive for COVID-19.
There is no word at this time on the condition of either detainee.
