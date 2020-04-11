Nursing instructor uses mailbox to give out home-made masks

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -An Albany nursing instructor is making and giving away masks for her community.
However, she is doing it in a unique way that goes above and beyond social distancing guidelines.
Cortney Williams makes at least six trips a day to the mailbox.
No, it’s not to check for mail but instead, she’s helping nurses and many others fight the coronavirus.
“I felt bad that I wasn’t able to help my fellow nurses at Phoebe or my friends,” said Williams, an Albany Technical College nursing instructor.
Those who need a mask simply let Williams know when they are on the way.
She has already placed a bag with two masks in it aside for them.
She places the bag in her mailbox a few minutes before they arrive.
They drive up to her mailbox and pull out a bag with two masks in it.
The wife and mother of two said she simply wants to help.
"So I felt that this was the next best thing to do.”
She said heart goes out to nurses at Phoebe because she used to be one.
"This was the next best thing for me to do and for me to help out in some kind of way.”
She makes the masks in between teaching from home.
“It’s a filter pocket mask, so you are able to put a filter on the inside of the mask. You are able to stretch out the mask,” Williams said as she describes the mask.
It all started with a Facebook post on Sunday night.
Since then, over 60 masks have been given out, free of charge to those that need them.
Williams said she is using her own money to buy supplies.
"For me, it’s not a time to make a profit.”
