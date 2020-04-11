First Alert Forecast: Easter looks nice, First Alert Weather Day Sunday PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Another delightful day on our Saturday with temperatures topping out in the mid-70s.
Mild tonight with increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
Easter Sunday starts out mainly dry with breezy southerly wind in the afternoon. An isolated shower or storm is possible.
A First Alert Weather Day is in effect late Sunday evening through Monday morning.
A squall line of severe storms will move west to east across the entire area. Damaging winds up to 70 mph, isolated tornadoes, and large hail are possible.
A mostly sunny end to our Monday is expected with a few showers returning by Tuesday PM.
Better rain chances return on Wednesday. No severe weather is expected with this front.
Turning cooler with a return to the lower 70s for highs and lows in the upper 40s to end the week.
Rain chances return next weekend.
First Alert Meteorologist
Matthew Crumley
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.