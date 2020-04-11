DCSS to continue meal delivery service

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Starting Monday, the Dougherty County School System will continue to deliver free breakfast and lunch to students through bus stops, according to a release from the school system.
The CDC guidelines now recommend the use of masks or face coverings when in public, according to the release.
“Suspending the program was a gut-wrenching decision, but one we had to make to ensure the safety of our employees,” Superintendent Kenneth Dyer said. “Now that we’ve secured the needed personal protective equipment for our employees, we are delighted to announce that we’ll be starting the program back up on Monday.”
The program had served more than 162,000 meals to children in Dougherty County, prior to the suspension.
The school system said meals are prepared by the district’s nutrition staff who then load them onto buses. The nutrition and transportation staff then deliver the meals to students through a set of routes that criss-cross the county.
