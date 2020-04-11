Albany business owners work together to create organic hand sanitizer

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With the low number of essential products like tissue, face masks, and hand sanitizer, two Albany business owners are bringing their creative minds together to keep their doors open.
The coronavirus pandemic is hitting Albany hard, impacting lives and closing businesses.
Estabian Carter is a business owner and shared that he’s always found a way to push through harsh circumstances.
“The first thing I can say is that we have to find a way that we can be in the loop,” Carter said.
Carter said once city and county officials made the decision to close local businesses, he knew his business would suffer.
“Since the pandemic started, we’ve tried our best to not panic. We have come together, me and Ms. Knox, from Quik Copy, to make a product,” Carter shared with us.
Carter and Lisa Knox both came together to create Bio-Lyfe.
A self-made, organic Aloha hand sanitizer.
“We got together and decided that he already had a product, so it was like how we get this to the masses and how do we make it look professional,” Knox told us.
The larger bottles are $15 and the smaller bottles are $5.
Knox said Bio-Lyfe helps when you constantly have to wash your hands and lose moisture.
“The great part about using Aloha is that it is going to leave the moisture on your hands. We’ve also partnered with a local artist who makes these custom masks for people. And we are wanting to put together a bundle package,” Knox said.
They're thinking of putting together the bundle package for medical and first responders who are on the frontlines.
Since introducing the product, Carter said he’s seen a spike in sales and now ships his product to different parts of the country.
“Sales have been tremendous! I can’t keep enough of this stuff in. I have a couple of shipments that are supposed to arrive already, but you just have to make do and deal with what you got,” Carter shared with us.
Carter and Knox said the City of Albany has never dealt with a pandemic like this, and now some business owners are going out of business.
“People underestimated the power of what’s been going on. This has made it quite difficult,” Carter said.
As new data rolls in and the number of positive COVID-19 cases rise in Albany, Carter said this is something no one could have prepared for.
“Everybody is going through this...and I can’t say people are under-reporting the numbers or whatnot, but I can say that this has touched all of our lives,” he told us.
To purchase Bio-Lyfe, you contact Carter at (478) 538-8471.
