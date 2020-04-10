229 Yoga offers free sound healing experience

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With the pandemic, some people may be feeling extra stress, and because of that, 229 yoga is offering ways to decompress.
They’ve been offering free classes online, but on Friday they’re offering a free virtual sound experience.
It's a way to totally relax while listening to the sounds of quartz crystal bowls, chimes and even a gong.
Amanda Borghi said this can be beneficial by reducing mental stress, relaxing the body and bringing people together from a distance.
“So it’s just holding a place for people to feel whatever they need to feel, and to know that that’s ok, and also to really do it as a community. You know, not feeling alone, in this time and I think that feeling it will really help a lot of us who are struggling in that loneliness and that separation," she said.
The class starts at 6:00 p.m. on the 229 Yoga Instagram page Live.
These tips will help you with this class including headphones, and finding a quiet space without interruptions.
