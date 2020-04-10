VSU students, faculty making face masks for those in need

“I just finished it, I just put the wire in the nose, then you turn it inside out through the pocket that was created and either some of them have pocket in the bottom, some have them in the side, but that pocket is then for us to be able to put these filters we’ve cut for people,” Pitts said. “The filtration level has a 1500 micro-performance rating, which means it’s supposed to block all of these things listed, this is one of the higher-end ones, these filters cost $15 apiece.”