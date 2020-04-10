Tyson Foods responds as employees raise concerns over safety

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County is a hotspot for the coronavirus.
WALB has received numerous calls each day from employees and others at Tyson Foods in Camilla and Vienna. Those who have reached out to us said their safety is in jeopardy.
Union officials said two workers from the Camilla plant have died from COVID-19.
The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU) demands that the poultry industry acts quickly. The union said they want safe and healthy work environments.
A press release from RWDSU says it represents 2,000 members at the Camilla plant. The union said many are sick or in quarantine.
“We have been in constant communication with the company to spread these employees out. Of course, that would slow down production, but that would also save lives if we were able to spread these employees out," said Edgar Fields, the president of the Southeast Council of RWDSU.
Dozens of employees at both locations told us that they believe Tyson hasn’t done enough to protect them.
“We’re not six feet, we’re not practicing social distancing. Basically, half the plant is out sick or is scared to come to work. So half the people that are coming, we’re just working like crazy,” said a Tyson employee who wished to remain anonymous.
Fields said these workers are essential to America and deserve better treatment.
“Do we applaud the person that goes to work there in Camilla and feeds us? We don’t. There’s an invisible worker that we don’t think of because we simply think of them as a person working at a poultry plant," said Fields.
The employee told us they started receiving PPE this week.
“They were telling us to keep that for the entire day and to not throw it away because you’re going to need it when you come back from lunch. But everybody made a big fuss about it, so eventually, that didn’t work. So they ended up having to give us new PPE after lunch,” the employee explained.
