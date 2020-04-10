Tyson Foods responds as employees raise concerns over safety



We’ve implemented the use of temporal thermometers to check the temperature of team members before they enter company facilities.

We’re also starting to use infrared temperature scanners at some locations. We’re also coordinating with federal agencies to emphasize the need for personal protective equipment to support our team members as we remain open.

We’re also starting to use infrared temperature scanners at some locations. We’re also coordinating with federal agencies to emphasize the need for personal protective equipment to support our team members as we remain open.

We’re implementing social distancing in our plants based on CDC and industry guidance, such as increasing the distance between workers on the production floor. And, in some cases, slowing production lines. We’ve been evaluating and implementing ways to promote more social distancing in our plants. For example, at some locations we’re:

Allowing more time between shifts to reduce worker interaction.

Giving team members more space by erecting large tents to serve as outdoor break rooms.

Removing chairs in some break rooms so there is more space between the workers.

Eliminating conference room meetings and the size of new orientation classes."



-Worth Sparkman with eternal communications at Tyson Foods