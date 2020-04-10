Second COVID-19 related death reported in Lowndes Co.

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) South Health District has confirmed a second COVID-19 related death of a Lowndes County resident.
The resident was a 90-year-old woman with underlying medical conditions and was hospitalized at South Georgia Medical Center.
“We are saddened to hear of the passing of another resident of our district,” William Grow, district health director, said. “Our hearts go out to the loved ones of this individual during this time of loss.”
DPH officials said they encourage all Georgians to do their part to stop the further spread of this deadly virus.
