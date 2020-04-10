Phoebe staff, National Guard troops work to help COVID-19 patients recover

We celebrate the recovery of every #COVID_19 patient who is able to go home from one of our hospitals. This discharge was especially meaningful for us. Shawndel is a valued member of the Phoebe Family who became critically ill from COVID-19. Monday evening, she was released from our main hospital! Our team on the 8th floor gave her a proper sendoff, and some of her co-workers from the emergency department met her at the front door. We’re so happy you’re better, Shawndel. Keep recovering at home, and we’ll see you soon.