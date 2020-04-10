Phoebe staff, National Guard troops work to help COVID-19 patients recover

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Members of the National Guard are continuing their work caring for COVID-19 patients in Albany.
Phoebe staff said on Friday, 75 troops were on the ground, with 10 more expected.
This week, Gov. Brian Kemp activated 1,000 more National Guard members to help with COVID-19 emergency response.
“There are some nurses and a couple doctors,” Scott Steiner, Phoebe CEO, said of the National Guard members assisting Phoebe staff. “Advanced practice practitioners. Those are extremely helpful. We can put them right in and they can begin caring for patients.”
Some are helping treat the dozens of COVID-19 patients in the hospital, while others are serving in a non-clinical capacity.
Steiner said all of them are appreciated.
“Many of them are not direct caregivers, and we’ve been able to use them in other ways,” Steiner said.
Steiner said the National Guard and Phoebe staff members are working together to get patients well enough to go home.
“I think people just want to see that 60 seconds of joy,” Steiner said of the videos posted on Facebook showing patients leaving the hospital to go home and recover.
Phoebe staff members want to make sure recovery rates are known, but they say that doesn't make it easier when it comes to those who can't recover.
While he said it’s extremely important to know this outbreak is nowhere near over, Steiner said people are recovering.
Phoebe reported 787 patients had recovered as of late Friday morning.
“Even if it’s somebody we’ve never met and it’s just somebody getting pushed down a hallway, it’s that eternal hope that this virus isn’t a death sentence for everyone,” Steiner said.
Kemp said the Georgia National Guard also has 36 infection control teams deployed across the state.
