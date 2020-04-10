Nice Saturday, severe storms late Sunday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Although a bit breezy near perfect spring weather covered SWGA Friday afternoon. Easter weekend starts rather chilly with low-mid 40s then more sunshine and seasonal mid-upper 70s Saturday afternoon.
Late Saturday clouds and rain returns. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms through the afternoon Easter Sunday. Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day with SWGA being in an Enhanced and Slight Risk for strong-severe storms late Sunday night into Monday morning.
All modes of severe weather are possible including tornadoes and damaging straight line winds. This times out as an overnight threat for severe storms therefore you need to prepare by designating your safe place and having multiple ways to receive alerts.
Also, check batteries in your NOAA Weather Radio and make sure you have WALB’s First Alert Weather App downloaded on your mobile devices. The First Alert Weather will keep your updated throughout the weekend.
