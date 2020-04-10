Moultrie city leaders organize virtual Easter egg hunt

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - In light of coronavirus, people are getting creative to find ways to stay connected.
Easter may look a little different this year, for some.
COVID-19 forced churches to close and several public events are canceled.
To bring families together during this time, Moultrie city leaders organized a virtual Easter Egg Hunt.
Marketing Specialist, Caroline Barber, said this is a great way to engage critical thinking.
Barber said it may spark friendly competition as you try to find all the Easter Eggs on these pictures.
“I tried to make it as bright, fun, cheerful as possible to make people smile. Some of the slides are a little bit easier, some of them are a little bit harder. So, it’s something fun for the whole family to participate together. You can bring people together while staying apart,” said Barber.
Barber said she hopes this lifts people’s spirits in what is a very isolating time for many people.
