Moultrie city leaders adapt utility payment plans during COVID-19

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Coronavirus has left many people in Moultrie without a job, leaving them with little resources to pay their monthly bills.
During this unprecedented time, the City of Moultrie’s Utilities Department said they’ll accommodate you with your bill.
City Manager, Pete Dillard said they’ve always done this.
Dillard said 80 percent of their customers regularly pay their bills on time.
He said they’ve been in constant communication with the 20 percent that haven’t paid their bill to try and find a solution, like a payment plan.
“Anyone that calls and communicates with us and talks with us, we will work something out with them. And those who don’t, well then we can’t work anything out with them,” said Dillard.
He said they’ll continue this case-by-case plan through May.
Dillard said they’ll work with anyone who communicates with them.
