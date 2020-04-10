2 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Phoebe’s Friday numbers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Friday, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital reported two additional deaths and over 200 new COVID-19 test results in the hospital system’s daily virus numbers.
Over the last 24 hours, Phoebe received 230 test results throughout the health system. That number includes 160 negative results and 70 positives, along with the two additional deaths of positive COVID-19 patients.
As of noon Friday, these were all Phoebe-related COVID-19 test results:
- Total Positive Results – 1,739
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 51
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 8
- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 139
- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center - 27
- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 2
- Total Patients Awaiting Test Results – 303
- Total Negative Results – 2,814
- Total Patients Recovered – 787
“This week, more than ever, we wish life could return to the way it was just a mere four weeks ago. However, we find ourselves still learning to live with a new normal. We want folks to find safe ways to celebrate Easter and Passover with their families, but we urge you to avoid large crowds and continue to follow our state’s shelter-in-place order. We must remain vigilant and not let our guard down yet as we work to slow the spread of COVID-19 and get this virus out of our community, our state and our country,” Scott Steiner, Phoebe CEO, said.
