2 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Phoebe’s Friday numbers

“This week, more than ever, we wish life could return to the way it was just a mere four weeks ago. However, we find ourselves still learning to live with a new normal. We want folks to find safe ways to celebrate Easter and Passover with their families, but we urge you to avoid large crowds and continue to follow our state’s shelter-in-place order. We must remain vigilant and not let our guard down yet as we work to slow the spread of COVID-19 and get this virus out of our community, our state and our country,” Scott Steiner, Phoebe CEO, said.