Mental health resources for those who may be struggling during COVID-19 pandemic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Aspire Behavioral Health and Developmental Disability Services is still operating all of their services.
Executive Director Dana Glass says their service delivery does look a little bit different now due to COVID-19. She says they're offering Telemental Health Services.
This is where you can still talk to a counselor just over the phone.
Glass wants the community to know their Crisis Center is still up and operational.
She also says right now, it’s important the community knows they have resources if they’re struggling.
“It is important that they know that help is available and that they are able to call in and access a counselor and that they do not have to come to the clinic. They can per get services on the telephone. It is as easy as that," says Glass.
Below are numbers you can call if you are experiencing a crisis:
- Georgia COVID-19 Emotional Support Line- (866) 399-8938
- Georgia Crisis & Access Line- 1 (800) 715-4225
- COVID-19 Hotline- (844) 442-2681
Aspire Behavioral Health Crisis Center is located at 601 W 11th Avenue.
