Man shot in face in Lowndes Co. shooting

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A man was shot in the face in an early Friday afternoon shooting in Lowndes County, according to Sheriff Ashley Paulk.
The shooting happened at a boat ramp at Val Tech and St. Augustine roads, at the Withlacoochee River. The call came in around noon, the sheriff said.
The 19-year-old victim was flown to the hospital, according to Paulk.
Law enforcement is looking for a white Crown Victoria with a blue stripe. Paulk said three men are inside the car.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.