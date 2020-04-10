First Alert Weather Day issued for Sunday night, Monday morning

By WALB News Team | April 10, 2020 at 9:52 AM EDT - Updated April 10 at 9:52 AM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Sunday night into Monday morning.

The First Alert Weather Team is predicting an isolated strong storm or two on Sunday afternoon. The highest threat comes after sunset Sunday through early Monday morning.

The main threats are possible tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail.

A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY is in effect for Sunday. Severe storms are likely. TIMING: Isolated strong storm or two...

Posted by Bradford Ambrose WALB on Friday, April 10, 2020

Here's what we know now about our upcoming severe weather threat. -Bradford

Posted by Bradford Ambrose WALB on Friday, April 10, 2020

