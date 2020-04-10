First Alert Weather Day issued for Sunday night, Monday morning

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Sunday night into Monday morning.
The First Alert Weather Team is predicting an isolated strong storm or two on Sunday afternoon. The highest threat comes after sunset Sunday through early Monday morning.
The main threats are possible tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail.
Below is a list of Albany radio stations that provide weather updates:
WALG 1590 AM broadcasts WALB news and weather.
NASH FM 104.5 WKAK airs WALB’s meteorologist forecasts.
