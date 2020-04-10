First Alert Weather Day in effect Sunday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Morning rain and isolated thunderstorms will give way to a partly cloudy sky. Highs will only top out in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Saturday will be a picture-perfect day region-wide. After waking up to temperatures in the mid 40s, we’ll see highs topping out in the mid to upper 70s under a mostly sunny sky.
A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Sunday. The entire viewing area is under the threat of severe weather. Tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail are possible. The main time frame right now is from Sunday evening through Monday morning. Stay with us for updates.
That cold front rolls through late Monday, drying us out briefly. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
A few showers are possible Tuesday. Otherwise, mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
More rain chances move in on Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s.
Drier air for Thursday under a mostly sunny sky. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
