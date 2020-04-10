EF-0 tornado confirmed in Berrien Co. during Tuesday weather event

By WALB News Team | April 10, 2020 at 4:12 PM EDT - Updated April 10 at 4:12 PM

RAY CITY, Ga. (WALB) - An EF-0 tornado has been confirmed during Tuesday’s severe weather event, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Tallahassee, Fla.

A brief tornado touched down in Ray City, according to a NWS report. The tornado caused damage to trees and minor structural damage.

The tornado moved east of Ray City and dissipated before reaching Lakeland.

The NWS survey report said straight-line wind damage was observed in Lanier County, near the Clinch County line.

