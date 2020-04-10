Dougherty Co.’s coroner stresses importance of following CDC guidelines

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Michael Fowler, Dougherty County’s coroner, said he realized there was a problem when he responded to seven COVID-19 related deaths in one day.
“I never thought it would come here. You look for it to happen in New York, California and another part of the country but not in Albany, Georgia. Not down here, so it was a shock,” said Fowler.
Fowler is on the front lines handling this pandemic in Albany.
He said the only way we can stop this is by following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines and being on the same page as a community.
Everyone should practice social distancing, wash their hands, not touch their face and wear a mask.
“When I walk out of my house in the morning time or night time, I put my mask on. I just don’t know because the virus can still be in the air for a while," explained Fowler. “I think a mask will be very important in our community. If you don’t have a regular N-95, put something on your face.”
But not everyone is abiding by the rules or concerned with the pandemic.
“If It hasn’t hit your home yet, you don’t understand where we are at yet. I’ve had friends and real friends who have been affected by this virus. Until it hits home, some of those are out lackadaisical, doing what they want to do," said Fowler. “It hasn’t hit your home yet. When it hits home, you’ll think twice about what you’re doing and will see where we’re at.”
Currently, there have been 67 deaths in Dougherty County due to COVID-19.
Fowler estimates there may be a rise and reach its peak in about one or two weeks before we start seeing a decline.
He said before that can happen, we must all come together and fight it by obeying the orders.
