DCSS encouraging students to finish school year strong

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County School System wants their students to finish the school year out strong.
Communications Manager JD Sumner says he understands that many students like seniors are upset that COVID-19 has caused the school district to suspend events.
Sumner says the 2020 senior class has been through a lot during their high school career and believes they will be stronger individuals because of it.
“These are tough kids and I think the biggest lesson they are going to learn throughout their time with us may actually be non-instructional and it may be resilience," said Sumner.
Sumner says the school system is working on a contiguous program for graduation. He says they are looking at different options available. However, no decision has been made yet.
The school system is also encouraging their students and staff to wear masks when they have to be out in public.
The move is in part with the City of Albany’s hashtag “Mask Up Albany” movement.
The campaign encourages citizens to wear their masks, take a photo in the mask, and upload it to social media with the #MaskUpAlbany.
Sumner says it’s important for the entire community to join together and understand the importance of protecting yourself from COVID-19.
“That is why we are joining with our partners, City of Albany and Dougherty County to make sure we are all in lockstep and talking the same message. Saying the same thing out there so everyone knows we are unified," said Sumner.
The school district has been sharing some of the uploaded photos on their Facebook so students and staff can see them.
