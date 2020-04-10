COVID-19 death toll rises to 20 within Archbold medical system

“We have received questions about why positive COVID-19 results reported by Archbold each day do not appear to be consistent with data reported by the State Department of Public Health. We are reporting results for patients in Archbold facilities and results reported through our lab. We are not reporting data by county of residence, which is how the state reports data for public health purposes. We are also not the only potential source of testing results within our service area counties, which reinforces the need to rely on the Department of Public Health for data by county of residence. We believe our data and data from the Georgia DPH both provide useful information for the public,” the press release stated.