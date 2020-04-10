COVID-19 death toll rises to 20 within Archbold medical system

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Archbold said in press release Friday that COVID-19 related deaths have risen to 20 within its medical system.
On Thursday, Archbold reported 16 deaths due to the virus, but that number went up by four as of Friday.
Below is a snapshot of Archbold’s COVID-19 numbers from Friday’s release.
- Total Positive Results — 195
- Total Negative Results — 558
- Total Positive Patients at Home — 111
- Total Other Patients Awaiting Results at Home — 232
- Total Deaths — 20
The medical system went on to further breakdown its numbers.
- Archbold Memorial Hospital Total Positive Inpatients — 31
- Archbold Memorial Hospital Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results — 9
- Brooks County Hospital Total Positive Inpatients — 0
- Brooks County Hospital Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results — 0
- Grady General Hospital Total Positive Inpatients — 3
- Grady General Hospital Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results — 3
- Mitchell County Hospital Total Positive Inpatients — 3
- Mitchell County Hospital Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results — 0
- Glenn-Mor Nursing Home Total Positive Residents — 0
- Glenn-Mor Nursing Home Total Awaiting Results — 0
- Mitchell County Convalescent Total Positive Residents — 0
- Mitchell County Convalescent Total Awaiting Results — 0
- Pelham Parkway Nursing Home Total Positive Residents — 27
- Pelham Parkway Nursing Home Total Awaiting Results — 10
- Archbold Pinetree Screening Site Total Positive Patients — 68
- Archbold Pinetree Screening Site Total Negative Results — 268
- Archbold Pinetree Screening Site Total Awaiting Test Results — 166
“We have received questions about why positive COVID-19 results reported by Archbold each day do not appear to be consistent with data reported by the State Department of Public Health. We are reporting results for patients in Archbold facilities and results reported through our lab. We are not reporting data by county of residence, which is how the state reports data for public health purposes. We are also not the only potential source of testing results within our service area counties, which reinforces the need to rely on the Department of Public Health for data by county of residence. We believe our data and data from the Georgia DPH both provide useful information for the public,” the press release stated.
