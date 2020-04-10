Celebrating Easter in the wake of COVID-19

BACONTON, Ga. (WALB) - Easter will be celebrated very differently this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pastor Lawrence Knighton of St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Baconton, said faith is so important — especially now.
“Because the Bible says that without faith, it’s impossible to please God. And so, we depend on our faith. It is essential to get us through this tough time because it’s going to hit our house or it’s going to hit our family members, and the only thing that’s going to get us through tough times like this is going to be simply our faith,” Knighton said. “Our faith is the only thing that will get us through these tough times.”
And for those coping with loss and grief during this season, counselor Dr. Tracy Knighton said don’t deny your emotions.
“The ways to cope with loss and grief, will depend on the individual because grief is so individualized,” she said. “It depends on the person and the level of relationship that person had with the person who’s no longer here. So, the first way to cope. I always tell people number one is to get in touch with your emotions and accept them, don’t try to deny them. Don’t try to push them down.”
You can watch Easter Service from St. James Missionary Baptist Church on Facebook. It starts at 11 a.m. on Sunday.
