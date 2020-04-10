Almost 300 American Flags boost spirits in Sylvester

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Almost 300 American flags line highway 82 in Sylvester, courtesy of members of the Sylvester American Legion Post 335.
They tell us it is to help boost morale during the COVID-19 crisis.
American Legionnaire Paul Murray is one of the organizers of the project.
“We wanted to show that Ameri-CAN. When we announced that we’re going do that on Facebook, people came by and said ‘oh great I’d love to see this American flag fly,’” Murray said.
He says five people and a sheepdog helped lay the flags out, and the dog helped keep everyone six feet away, observing CDC distancing guidelines.
Murray said the flags spread out from city limits to city limits.
He adds they have been doing this for every national and Veterans holiday.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.