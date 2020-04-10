Albany Zumba studio offers virtual classes

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Don’t forget some fitness instructors are doing online workouts so you don’t gain extra pounds while you’re at home.
Vicky Leister with Studio V-Fit had to close down the studio because of social distancing. She wants you to burn calories while having fun doing Zumba!
The hour classes are offered through zoom. Classes are $5 but on Wednesday the class is free!
She says you have no excuses to skip your work out!
“It’s open to everybody. The class is an hour a day and it all depends because we have some mornings so its an hour class that you will get exercise in your body so you will get dancing and it also helps you relieve some stress right now everyone is stressed at home,” she said.
