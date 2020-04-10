Albany YMCA helping to feed community in need

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany YMCA continues to support the community during this pandemic.
They’ve partnered with Feeding the Valley Food Bank to have a food distribution on Wednesday, April 15.
YMCA CEO and President, Dan Gillan, says it’s important the community knows the YMCA is committed to helping those in need.
“Our plan is keeping with our theme this year of mission possible. Making the impossible possible. It is about making a difference in our community," says Gillan.
The food distribution will be located at 1906 Palmyra Road. It will start at 8:30 a.m.
