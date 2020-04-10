Albany church giving away food to those in need

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -On this Good Friday, some people in need now have food on their table thanks to a local church.
Evangelical Faith Vision Ministries partnered with New Visions Community Development to deliver meals to senior citizens and those who are medically fragile.
This is the population that was advised to stay at home as much as possible and may not be able to get out to the grocery store.
Apostle Felix Revills wanted them to know they’re not forgotten in this time of despair.
"Truly it’s just a blessing to be able to serve our community as we serve our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, coming up to resurrection Sunday, " he said.
They said they do plan on doing this again.
If you would like to donate, you can contact the church at (229) 436-7707 or you can give make a donation to the church Givelify app just search for “EFVM”.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.