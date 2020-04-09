Turner Co. vehicle fire ruled arson

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - A vehicle found burning in an Ashburn front yard has been ruled an arson by fire investigators with the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office, according to a press release.
The fire was reported on April 4, around 10:20 p.m.
“The 1997 Mercury Grand Marquis was discovered burning in the front yard of the residence, located at 330 West Monroe Avenue in Ashburn. When emergency officials arrived to the scene, the hood and driver’s side rear bumper were on fire,” said Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King.
If you have any information on the individual or individuals responsible, you’re asked to call the Fire Investigations Unit at 1 (800) 282-5804.
Rewards are offered of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the arsonist. Calls are taken 24 hours a day and callers can choose to remain anonymous.
The Fire Investigations Unit is assisting the City of Ashburn Police Department and Fire Department with this case.
