Tips to stay safe while grilling outside

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some families are finding time to more cook meals on their grills.
With the weather getting nicer outside and families sheltering-in-place at home, Modern Gas wants to make sure you’re staying safe while grilling.
Mark Holloway, Modern Gas President, says you need to make sure you’re checking your grease tray frequently.
“We know that they are out there doing a lot of grilling. So, it makes a big difference about how often you need to keep your grease tray clean," said Holloway.
Holloway says this can help avoid a grease fire.
He also says you should never throw water on a grease fire.
“A fire extinguisher is a good thing to have close by when cooking inside or outside," said Holloway.
Modern Gas encourages everyone to take a look at your owner’s manual to make sure the grill is working right before you use it.
“If you can’t find your owner’s manual, most of the time you can find them online. When in doubt, do make sure you contact a professional about making sure your grill is operating properly," said Holloway.
Modern Gas is considered an essential business, so they’re still open to the public.
Holloway says it’s important to support local businesses.
