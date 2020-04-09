Thomasville therapist offers advice with ‘Mental Health Mondays’

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A health professional is helping the community with her weekly words of wisdom.
Cassidy Ferguson started “Mental Health Mondays” in January.
She said many people needed to be educated on mental health as a whole.
As a mental health therapist for children, Ferguson said she sees how stressful children are during the coronavirus pandemic.
She posts videos every week to give people advice on how to cope with what’s going on in the world.
She also told us how to help your children during this time.
“You can play games. UNO, Jenga. Different kinds of card games and just kind of start conversations with them. Ask them how they’re really feeling. My focus is to think positive. What do you have now that you can be grateful for? I do believe that would kind of change our mindset about what’s going on right now,” said Ferguson.
She says it’s also important to follow government and CDC guidelines so we can eventually go back to our regular schedule.
Ferguson says there are plenty of online games as well to keep kids’ minds off of what’s going on.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.